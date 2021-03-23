New Big Money Means Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

306 institutions hold shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), with 7.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 110.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.69M, and float is at 80.10M with Short Float at 14.95%. Institutions hold 101.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.53 million shares valued at $243.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the BLMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.39 million shares valued at $182.33 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jana Partners LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $77.71 million, while Scopus Asset Management, LLC holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $54.86 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 44.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $29.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.85% off the consensus price target high of $32.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -27.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.00, the stock is 4.55% and 16.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 64.96% off its SMA200. BLMN registered 479.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.49.

The stock witnessed a 12.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.49%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $3.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 502.15% and -3.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $945.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -227.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH ELIZABETH A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $26.13 per share for a total of $3.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $18.41 per share for $2.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) disposed off 139,101 shares at an average price of $16.79 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 512,204 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading 479.81% up over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is 6.77% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 664.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.81.