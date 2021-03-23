New Big Money Means Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

838 institutions hold shares in Hologic Inc. (HOLX), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.61M, and float is at 255.98M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 96.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 39.27 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the HOLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.55 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 10.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 26.44 million shares representing 10.26% and valued at over $1.93 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.09% of the shares totaling 20.84 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.09 and a high of $85.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.59% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.93, the stock is 2.28% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 8.51% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 138.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.56%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 5814 employees, a market worth around $18.72B and $4.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.84. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.14% and -13.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.57 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 671.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 101.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bebo Allison P, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Bebo Allison P sold 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $84.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35680.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $84.31 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16652.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Thornal Kevin R (Div. President, Diagnostics) disposed off 16,869 shares at an average price of $73.99 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 33,216 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 78.20% up over the past 12 months and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is 67.34% higher over the same period. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 63.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.86% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.