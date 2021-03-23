New Big Money Means Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,122 institutions hold shares in Marriott International Inc. (MAR), with 53.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.59% while institutional investors hold 72.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 326.10M, and float is at 270.52M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 60.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.05 million shares valued at $2.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.49% of the MAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 16.81 million shares valued at $2.22 billion to account for 5.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.99 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $2.11 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 13.59 million with a market value of $1.79 billion.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.00 and a high of $159.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $152.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $174.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -27.31% lower than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.50, the stock is 1.22% and 11.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 35.96% off its SMA200. MAR registered 103.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.23.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.28%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 121000 employees, a market worth around $49.80B and $10.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.93. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.79% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.90% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUNOZ GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MUNOZ GEORGE sold 8,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $156.29 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2115.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Reiss Rena Hozore (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $148.52 per share for $67577.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17272.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Reiss Rena Hozore (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 3,154 shares at an average price of $149.17 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 17,727 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) that is trading 185.59% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 99.55% higher over the same period. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is 85.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.