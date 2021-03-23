New Big Money Means Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

484 institutions hold shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), with 8.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.22% while institutional investors hold 125.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.39M, and float is at 56.77M with Short Float at 12.40%. Institutions hold 108.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.49 million shares valued at $612.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the OLLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.35 million shares valued at $519.26 million to account for 9.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.88 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $399.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.39% of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $395.38 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.63 and a high of $123.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $89.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.59% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.18% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -22.9% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.03, the stock is -2.58% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 121.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.17.

The stock witnessed a -9.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.46%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.38 and Fwd P/E is 27.62. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.43% and -30.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $418.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLain Kevin, the company’s SVP, Merchandising. SEC filings show that McLain Kevin sold 28,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $90.75 per share for a total of $2.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3677.0 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that McLain Kevin (SVP, Merchandising) sold a total of 6,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $117.96 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3677.0 shares of the OLLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Osborne Scott (VP, Store Operations) disposed off 3,450 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 51 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 116.03% up over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is 195.35% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.4% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.