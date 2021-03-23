NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -61.13% Change This Year

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) is -61.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $51.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUZE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -31.51% and -46.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -70.01% off its SMA200. NUZE registered 14.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.9000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.6115.

The stock witnessed a -43.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.64%, and is -33.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $78.28M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.64% and -92.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.40%).

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in NuZee Inc. (NUZE), with 6.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.36% while institutional investors hold 0.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.74M, and float is at 8.62M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 2436.0 shares valued at $25821.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.02% of the NUZE Shares outstanding.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NuZee Inc. (NUZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kothari Shanoop, the company’s SVP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Kothari Shanoop bought 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $90.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.0 shares.

NuZee Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Kothari Shanoop (SVP AND CFO) sold a total of 10 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $9.00 per share for $90.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NUZE stock.