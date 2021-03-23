Positives for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) as stock gains in recent trading

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is 83.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.45% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 8.83% and 23.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 65.65% off its SMA200. JOB registered 571.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1830.

The stock witnessed a 6.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.12%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 12.24% over the month.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $28.37M and $126.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.35. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 991.23% and -26.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $34.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in GEE Group Inc. (JOB), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.73% while institutional investors hold 23.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.67M, and float is at 13.12M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 17.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.39 million shares valued at $1.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the JOB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. with 0.41 million shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.13 million.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex sold 96,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $96606.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.63 million shares.

GEE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 12,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $1.11 per share for $13554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.72 million shares of the JOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $10690.0. The insider now directly holds 1,736,988 shares of GEE Group Inc. (JOB).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 82.00% up over the past 12 months and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) that is 69.18% higher over the same period. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 92.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.97% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.