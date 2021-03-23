Positives for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) as stock gains in recent trading

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $10.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.86% higher than the price target low of $10.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -6.43% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -35.91% off its SMA200. VIVE registered -46.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5870.

The stock witnessed a -21.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.92%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $29.00M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.56% and -77.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-144.50%).

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $1.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE), with 1.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 1.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.95M, and float is at 7.84M with Short Float at 26.25%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 25567.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the VIVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23321.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15579.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $73221.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2278.0 with a market value of $10706.0.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.