Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

299 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 103.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.24M, and float is at 212.29M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 101.73% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.98 million shares valued at $339.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.31 million shares valued at $252.79 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.02 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $136.13 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 9.62 million with a market value of $109.02 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 13.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.68 and a high of $13.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.82, the stock is -0.59% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 33.44% off its SMA200. SHO registered 71.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.18%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $267.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.92% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $45.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -457.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL KEITH P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RUSSELL KEITH P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $13.26 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81880.0 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Hoffman Marc Andrew (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $7.63 per share for $76300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, BAIRD W BLAKE (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.18 for $35889.0. The insider now directly holds 44,857 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 171.28% up over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 65.04% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is 194.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.64% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.