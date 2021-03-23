Three Stocks to Consider: Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares are 65.38% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.07% or -$3.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 62.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -22.80% and -7.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 27, 2020, Seaport Global Securities recommended the LPI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as an Underweight on September 14, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the LPI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.50. The forecasts give the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.34% or 2.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.88, up from the $1.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.21, up 19.10% from $11.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.39 and $4.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 270,029 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 408,752 shares worth $4.91 million at $12.01 per share on Nov 30. The Director had earlier sold another 408,752 LPI shares valued at $4.91 million on Nov 30. The shares were sold at $12.01 per share. Warburg Pincus Private Equity (10% Owner) sold 128,985 shares at $12.09 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $1.56 million while Levy James R., (Director) sold 128,985 shares on Nov 25 for $1.56 million with each share fetching $12.09.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ declined 2.13% to $2.30 in the recent trading session. It has ‎outstanding shares of 89,493,405 with a total ‎market cap of $210,309,502 and its year-to-date ‎‎(YTD) performance remained in ‎the bullish zone as reported the gain of 76.92%. ‎

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), on the other hand, is trading around $123.72 with a market cap of $37.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $139.50 and spell out a more modest performance – an 11.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

A’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $510.0 million. This represented 67.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.55 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Apr 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $9.67 billion from $9.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $238.0 million, significantly higher than the -$59.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $197.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Agilent Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 237,106 shares. Insider sales totaled 548,108 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 77 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -54.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 981.13k shares after the latest sales, with 13.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 304.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilent Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.06 million shares worth more than $2.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.82 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.