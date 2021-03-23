Three Stocks to Track: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares are -10.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.08% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -12.50% and -17.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2018, DA Davidson recommended the IEA stock is Neutral, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 11, 2020. 1 analyst offering the recommendations for the stock has a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IEA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.00. The forecasts give the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.12% or 13.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$1.03, down from the -$0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 2.10% from -$0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 2,097,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 303,035. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 142,287 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a Director at the company, bought 56,606 shares worth $56.61 million at $1000.00 per share on Feb 09. The Director had earlier bought another 56,606 IEA shares valued at $56.61 million on Feb 09. The shares were bought at $1000.00 per share. OCM FIE, LLC (Director) sold 56,606 shares at $1165.51 per share on Feb 09 for a total of $65.98 million while Oaktree Capital Group, LLC, (Director) sold 56,606 shares on Feb 09 for $65.98 million with each share fetching $1165.51.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ declined -16.07% and closed at $2.35 in the last trading session. It has ‎outstanding shares of 89,493,405 with a total market cap of $210,309,502 and its year-to-date ‎‎(YTD) performance remained in a bullish zone as reported the gain of 80.77%. ‎

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another ‎successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM ‎recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the ‎three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid ‎investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ‎ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), on the other hand, is trading around $35.25 with a market cap of $1.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.44 and spell out a less modest performance – a -15.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.35 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNFI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $885.84 million. This represented 87.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $6.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Apr 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $7.49 billion from $7.78 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $207.0 million, significantly higher than the $39.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $115.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at United Natural Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 476,742 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,051 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 72.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 55.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Natural Foods Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $137.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.64 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.