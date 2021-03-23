Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) down -9.46% since start of the year

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is -9.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $7.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.85% off the consensus price target high of $9.73 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 13.93% higher than the price target low of $5.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is -11.96% and -13.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing -11.11% at the moment leaves the stock -8.11% off its SMA200. TKC registered 4.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2304.

The stock witnessed a -18.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.37 and Fwd P/E is 6.42. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.93% and -23.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), with institutional investors hold 3.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 864.58M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 10.38 million shares valued at $55.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.18% of the TKC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oldfield Partners LLP with 7.47 million shares valued at $40.25 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.64 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $14.25 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $10.47 million.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is 70.34% higher over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is 46.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.