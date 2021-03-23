TXN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Now

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 9.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.92 and a high of $181.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $175.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.12% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.14% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -20.07% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $180.10, the stock is 4.27% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 19.32% off its SMA200. TXN registered 84.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.73.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.70%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $164.70B and $14.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.17 and Fwd P/E is 25.02. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.74% and -0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.20%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $3.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

2,252 institutions hold shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 86.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 921.00M, and float is at 917.90M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 86.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.63 million shares valued at $13.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the TXN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 70.86 million shares valued at $11.63 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 39.07 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $6.41 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 23.77 million with a market value of $3.9 billion.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Darla H, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Whitaker Darla H sold 30,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $177.41 per share for a total of $5.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42646.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Flessner Kyle M (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 30,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $174.32 per share for $5.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57483.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Ron Amichai (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 2,844 shares at an average price of $173.83 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 31,046 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 156.35% up over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 81.59% higher over the same period. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 105.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.44% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.