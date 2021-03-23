Uxin Limited (UXIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

47 institutions hold shares in Uxin Limited (UXIN), with 53.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.23% while institutional investors hold 39.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 332.52M, and float is at 220.17M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 33.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 million shares valued at $32.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the UXIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.12 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $2.0 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is 26.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $32.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.58% off the consensus price target high of $32.14 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.58% higher than the price target low of $32.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -6.74% and -10.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -8.93% off its SMA200. UXIN registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1271.

The stock witnessed a -22.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 6455 employees, a market worth around $337.04M and $83.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.78% and -45.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.70%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.10% year-over-year.