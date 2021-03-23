What should you know before buying stock in 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is 145.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $35.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $279.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.03% off the consensus price target high of $364.03 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 67.95% higher than the price target low of $90.48 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.00, the stock is 6.73% and 29.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -6.03% at the moment leaves the stock 96.60% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 319.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.73.

The stock witnessed a -5.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.96%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.90% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 1891 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 5.32. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.12% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN), with 24.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.91% while institutional investors hold 55.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.09M, and float is at 114.21M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 47.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. with over 13.57 million shares valued at $160.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.70% of the QFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TT International Asset Management LTD with 12.51 million shares valued at $147.55 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd which holds 7.98 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $94.03 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 3.53 million with a market value of $41.57 million.