What should you know before buying stock in Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) is 31.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYFC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -1.07% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock 26.94% off its SMA200. BYFC registered 114.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9301.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.23%, and is -17.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.48% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $47.58M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.88% and -66.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.30% this year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.33% while institutional investors hold 21.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.22M, and float is at 5.90M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 15.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 1.64 million shares valued at $3.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the BYFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 2.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 1.33% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Grace & White Inc /ny holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 129.34% up over the past 12 months and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) that is 45.31% higher over the same period. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is 63.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.33% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.