Which institution holds the most shares in LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

777 institutions hold shares in LKQ Corporation (LKQ), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 99.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.05M, and float is at 298.22M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 98.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.08 million shares valued at $989.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the LKQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 21.55 million shares valued at $759.34 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.22 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $677.17 million, while Boston Partners holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $408.93 million.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is 21.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.31 and a high of $44.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $43.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.41% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.98, the stock is 3.53% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 29.26% off its SMA200. LKQ registered 163.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.50.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.79%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $13.10B and $11.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.92% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LKQ Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLSTEN JOSEPH M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLSTEN JOSEPH M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $37.23 per share for a total of $2.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Brooks Michael T. (SVP — CIO) sold a total of 134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $25.84 per share for $3462.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11675.0 shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Hanser Robert M. (Director) disposed off 1,212 shares at an average price of $24.51 for $29700.0. The insider now directly holds 11,580 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 82.53% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is 143.89% higher over the same period. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is 482.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.1% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.