Which Institutions Own Shares In Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS)?

73 institutions hold shares in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS), with institutional investors hold 81.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 81.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 10.56 million shares valued at $141.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the JWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.93 million shares valued at $106.37 million to account for 11.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 5.75 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $77.11 million, while Suvretta Capital Management, LLC holds 7.52% of the shares totaling 5.19 million with a market value of $69.56 million.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) is 4.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $17.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $13.96, the stock is 1.85% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 17.04% off its SMA200. JWS registered a gain of 27.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.43.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.79%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.30% and -19.91% from its 52-week high.