Which Institutions Own Shares In Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)?

104 institutions hold shares in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 64.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.09M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 6.12%. Institutions hold 60.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greylock XIII GP, LLC with over 18.44 million shares valued at $527.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.96% of the SUMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 6.45 million shares valued at $184.28 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $154.08 million, while Accel XI Associates, L.L.C. holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $150.01 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is -31.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.71 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.48% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.65% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.59, the stock is -25.71% and -37.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -26.35% off its SMA200. SUMO registered a gain of -21.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.60.

The stock witnessed a -46.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.34%, and is -10.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 759 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $202.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.24% and -57.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $53.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beedgen Christian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beedgen Christian sold 16,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $19.82 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.94 million shares.

Sumo Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 22,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $19.83 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SUMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, McCord Jennifer (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,794 shares at an average price of $20.01 for $75914.0. The insider now directly holds 55,636 shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO).