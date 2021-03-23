Who are the Institutional Holders in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)?

45 institutions hold shares in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), with 3.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.98% while institutional investors hold 58.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.02M, and float is at 48.03M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 54.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 10.38 million shares valued at $25.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.39% of the GNCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 5.08 million shares valued at $12.3 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 4.01 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $9.71 million, while Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $4.77 million.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) is 32.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.27% higher than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 9.42% and 5.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 7.38% at the moment leaves the stock 23.70% off its SMA200. GNCA registered 119.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1212 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5621.

The stock witnessed a -11.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.80%, and is 6.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $164.93M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.04% and -44.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.80%).

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.90% this year.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clark William D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Clark William D bought 4,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $9806.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4760.0 shares.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that Sonsini Peter W. (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,151,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $2.25 per share for $7.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.38 million shares of the GNCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Walker Paul Edward (10% Owner) acquired 3,151,260 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $7.09 million. The insider now directly holds 10,376,936 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA).