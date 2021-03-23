Who are the Institutional Holders in HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC)?

103 institutions hold shares in HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC), with 27.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.42% while institutional investors hold 43.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.30M, and float is at 48.69M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 27.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jefferies Group Inc with over 5.45 million shares valued at $17.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the HCHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.9 million shares valued at $12.72 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gendell, Jeffrey L. which holds 2.42 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $7.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $7.35 million.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is 25.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCHC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is 11.04% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 33.97% off its SMA200. HCHC registered 178.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0794.

The stock witnessed a 3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.50%, and is 9.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) has around 2803 employees, a market worth around $289.13M and $1.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.83% and -13.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HC2 Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $248.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.20% in year-over-year returns.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARR WAYNE JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BARR WAYNE JR bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $3.55 per share for a total of $5325.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

HC2 Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that GLAZER AVRAM A (Director) bought a total of 2,164,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $3.80 per share for $8.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.16 million shares of the HCHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, BARR WAYNE JR (President and CEO) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $22100.0. The insider now directly holds 264,719 shares of HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC).

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) that is trading -14.26% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 132.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.44% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.09.