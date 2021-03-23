Who are the Institutional Holders in MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)?

207 institutions hold shares in MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 100.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.24M, and float is at 53.31M with Short Float at 7.61%. Institutions hold 97.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 5.9 million shares valued at $134.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the MGNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.1 million shares valued at $116.7 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 4.38 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $100.02 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $83.95 million.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is 43.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $32.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.23% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -118.0% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is 25.21% and 40.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 7.32% at the moment leaves the stock 33.13% off its SMA200. MGNX registered 572.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.61.

The stock witnessed a 63.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.66%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 370 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $104.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 617.11% and 1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $27.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 104.30% in year-over-year returns.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peters Jeffrey Stuart, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 21,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Risser Eric Blasius (Sr VP & Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $24.10 per share for $12050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44468.0 shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Risser Eric Blasius (Sr VP & Chief Business Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $23.35 for $11675.0. The insider now directly holds 44,468 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.83% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 30.95% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 30.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.99.