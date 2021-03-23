Who are the Institutional Holders in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)?

272 institutions hold shares in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), with 337.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 53.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.78M, and float is at 97.41M with Short Float at 12.79%. Institutions hold 53.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.36 million shares valued at $204.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the SAVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.35 million shares valued at $179.67 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. which holds 4.6 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $112.5 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $104.65 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is 52.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $40.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -96.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.40, the stock is 0.80% and 17.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing -5.86% at the moment leaves the stock 67.65% off its SMA200. SAVE registered 330.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.76%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 8756 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $1.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.20. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 415.86% and -8.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.51 with sales reaching $457.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.70% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $35.54 per share for a total of $17770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15100.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Wiggins Rocky (SVP and CIO) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $37.25 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32598.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, McMenamy Brian J. (VP & Controller) disposed off 7,359 shares at an average price of $36.80 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 8,440 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 124.68% up over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 191.00% higher over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 86.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.41% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.