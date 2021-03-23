Who are the Institutional Holders in Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR)?

10 institutions hold shares in Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR), with 486.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 22.82% while institutional investors hold 58.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.13M, and float is at 1.65M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 44.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 0.76 million shares valued at $11.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.85% of the SUMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Plaisance Capital LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 4.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 64499.0 shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 11640.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) is 17.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUMR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -100.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -100.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.02, the stock is 16.68% and 9.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 38.62% at the moment leaves the stock 17.99% off its SMA200. SUMR registered 852.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.21.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is 13.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.60% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $41.27M and $155.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1019.25% and -24.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summer Infant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $47.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 1,883 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $16.29 per share for a total of $30669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Summer Infant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $16.29 per share for $67054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the SUMR stock.