Will Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) is 13.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.32 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66%.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is 6.18% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 13.94% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. TDAC registered 29.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.93.

The stock witnessed a -13.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.08%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.43% and -19.56% from its 52-week high.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.43% while institutional investors hold 60.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.29M, and float is at 3.70M with Short Float at 25.13%. Institutions hold 38.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc with over 70000.0 shares valued at $0.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the TDAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with 70000.0 shares valued at $0.84 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Texas Yale Capital Corp. which holds 51735.0 shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 46900.0 with a market value of $0.56 million.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times.