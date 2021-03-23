ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -5.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.27 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $237.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.15% off the consensus price target high of $309.96 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 83.77% higher than the price target low of $169.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.43, the stock is -17.81% and -18.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.66 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. ZTO registered 12.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.14.

The stock witnessed a -25.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is -16.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 19009 employees, a market worth around $24.92B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.01 and Fwd P/E is 21.87. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -29.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $940.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 68.00% in year-over-year returns.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

440 institutions hold shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 37.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 832.99M, and float is at 642.97M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 37.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 38.68 million shares valued at $1.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.96% of the ZTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.91 million shares valued at $551.45 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.06 million shares representing 2.32% and valued at over $439.24 million, while Warburg Pincus LLC holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 14.23 million with a market value of $415.05 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading 181.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.66% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.