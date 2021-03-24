3 stocks to watch in trade today: Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) shares are 18.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.16% or -$1.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 21.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -6.43% and 20.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 16, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SEM stock is an Underperform, while earlier, BofA Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2021. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SEM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.80. The forecasts give the Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.69% or 3.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.90% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.31, up 4.60% from $1.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 3,238,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,370,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,971 and 11,488,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ely James S. III, a Director at the company, sold 4,656 shares worth $0.16 million at $35.01 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier sold another 5,644 SEM shares valued at $0.2 million on Mar 15. The shares were sold at $35.02 per share. Ely James S. III (Director) sold 9,700 shares at $35.02 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $0.34 million while ORTENZIO ROBERT A, (Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder) sold 9,985 shares on Mar 10 for $0.34 million with each share fetching $34.02.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) completed the trade at a price of $2.30 after seeing a change of -2.13% that brought its market cap to ‎‎$205,834,832. It fluctuated between $2.30 and $2.30 during the day. The 52-week range for the stock was ‎‎$1.00 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of 81.16% to the 52-week low price whereas it is ‎trading at a discount of -67.14% to the 52-week high price.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB), on the other hand, is trading around $25.77 with a market cap of $4.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -9.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.65 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 84.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.88 million. This represented 79.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $165.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $291.73 million, significantly higher than the $247.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $280.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 286,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 193,704 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.68M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.00% with a share float percentage of 151.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.7 million shares worth more than $344.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 16.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.18 million and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.