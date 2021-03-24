A peek at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who has invested in It?

276 institutions hold shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 111.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.07M, and float is at 155.36M with Short Float at 11.53%. Institutions hold 108.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 21.62 million shares valued at $246.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.43% of the IRWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 20.15 million shares valued at $229.51 million to account for 12.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.89 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $181.01 million, while Sarissa Capital Management, LP holds 8.72% of the shares totaling 14.04 million with a market value of $159.92 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is -5.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.63 and a high of $12.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.89% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is 3.41% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -6.34% at the moment leaves the stock 3.62% off its SMA200. IRWD registered 12.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.62.

The stock witnessed a 15.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $389.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.35 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.03% and -14.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $90.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENNER ALEXANDER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.54 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.39 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that DENNER ALEXANDER J (Director) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $10.30 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.32 million shares of the IRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, DENNER ALEXANDER J (Director) acquired 175,000 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 16,165,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 27.39% up over the past 12 months and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) that is 28.38% higher over the same period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -11.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.23.