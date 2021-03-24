A peek at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who has invested in It?

105 institutions hold shares in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), with 16.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.79% while institutional investors hold 56.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.54M, and float is at 43.46M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 40.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with over 3.07 million shares valued at $26.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.08% of the NOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.75 million shares valued at $24.07 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC which holds 2.35 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $20.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $15.82 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX: NOG) is 42.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $15.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is -8.39% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -5.24% at the moment leaves the stock 48.47% off its SMA200. NOG registered 82.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.41.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $682.66M and $552.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.79. Distance from 52-week low is 273.09% and -18.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-117.10%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $133.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -978.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -73.70% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rowling Robert B., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rowling Robert B. bought 512,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.81 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Lasher Stuart G. (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $9.75 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Akradi Bahram (Director) disposed off 130,000 shares at an average price of $9.60 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,681,989 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading 312.07% up over the past 12 months and Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is 176.63% higher over the same period. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is 193.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.3% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.