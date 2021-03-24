A peek at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who has invested in It?

353 institutions hold shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 97.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.63M, and float is at 103.55M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 96.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 18.26 million shares valued at $729.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.19% of the THC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.19 million shares valued at $486.79 million to account for 11.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.41 million shares representing 10.74% and valued at over $455.48 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 7.11 million with a market value of $284.06 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is 26.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $57.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.32% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.83% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.19% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.49, the stock is -6.28% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 48.67% off its SMA200. THC registered 262.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.76.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.41%, and is -7.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 85800 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $17.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.05 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 332.65% and -12.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $4.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cancelmi Daniel J, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cancelmi Daniel J sold 70,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $56.80 per share for a total of $4.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Cancelmi Daniel J (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 143,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $55.29 per share for $7.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L (10% Owner) disposed off 2,033,490 shares at an average price of $48.54 for $98.71 million. The insider now directly holds 16,172,926 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 174.31% up over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is 308.51% higher over the same period. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is 175.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.