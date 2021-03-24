Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – The 7.62% Upside Potential Remains

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is 23.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.90 and a high of $134.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $125.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.9% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.74% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.41, the stock is -3.41% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 41.70% off its SMA200. COF registered 185.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.00.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.68%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 51985 employees, a market worth around $57.05B and $26.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.79% and -9.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.75 with sales reaching $7.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

1,125 institutions hold shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 93.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 459.00M, and float is at 453.38M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 92.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 50.1 million shares valued at $4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the COF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.16 million shares valued at $3.38 billion to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.35 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $3.3 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 28.41 million with a market value of $2.81 billion.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 226 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 152 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINNERAN JOHN G JR, the company’s Senior Advisor and Corp Secy. SEC filings show that FINNERAN JOHN G JR sold 45,527 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $129.34 per share for a total of $5.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Sanjiv Yajnik (President, Financial Services) sold a total of 47,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $130.03 per share for $6.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63790.0 shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Berson Jory A (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 40,986 shares at an average price of $127.39 for $5.22 million. The insider now directly holds 46,871 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading 177.29% up over the past 12 months and Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) that is 125.43% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.28% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.