Check out this: Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) could be on the verge of a big rally

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 7.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.11 and a high of $56.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $49.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $48.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.25% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -39.4% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.79, the stock is 4.14% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 18.37% off its SMA200. TAP registered 41.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.21.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.21%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $10.61B and $9.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.95% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -492.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

737 institutions hold shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), with 24.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.39% while institutional investors hold 98.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.80M, and float is at 180.22M with Short Float at 8.35%. Institutions hold 87.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 29.59 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.76% of the TAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.21 million shares valued at $868.16 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.7 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $664.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 8.88 million with a market value of $401.33 million.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cox Simon, the company’s Pres&CEO, Molson Coors Europe. SEC filings show that Cox Simon sold 10,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $46.62 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41438.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $44.49 per share for $44490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7442.0 shares of the TAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Molson Andrew Thomas (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 3,238 shares at an average price of $47.12 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 10,740 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) that is 50.61% higher over the past 12 months. The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) is 230.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.92% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.18.