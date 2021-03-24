Here are the top Institutional holders of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) shares

64 institutions hold shares in VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), with 19.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.08% while institutional investors hold 22.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.03M, and float is at 33.97M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 14.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $9.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the VNRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.87 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.78 million.

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $6.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -1.22% and -12.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 11.24% at the moment leaves the stock 4.58% off its SMA200. VNRX registered 23.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4909 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7810.

The stock witnessed a -17.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $211.95M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.44% and -42.13% from its 52-week high.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VolitionRx Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13,207.70% year-over-year.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $5.37 per share for a total of $53700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34949.0 shares.

VolitionRx Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $3.40 per share for $34000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44949.0 shares of the VNRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,429 shares at an average price of $3.36 for $11507.0. The insider now directly holds 54,949 shares of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX).

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) that is trading 140.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.48% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.