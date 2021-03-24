Here are the top Institutional holders of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares

623 institutions hold shares in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 89.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.66M, and float is at 161.54M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 88.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.63 million shares valued at $809.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the ZION Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.58 million shares valued at $459.6 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.47 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $454.8 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 8.52 million with a market value of $370.12 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 23.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $60.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $55.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.57% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -19.07% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.58, the stock is -4.31% and 4.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 36.84% off its SMA200. ZION registered 122.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.79.

The stock witnessed a 0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.43%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 9678 employees, a market worth around $8.93B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.93. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.23% and -11.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $701.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 256 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 196 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Mark Richard, the company’s Exec VP. SEC filings show that Young Mark Richard sold 1,187 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $53.75 per share for a total of $63800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10982.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that SHIREY TERRY ALAN (Executive Vice President &) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $55.01 per share for $44009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20233.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, BLACKFORD DAVID E (Exec Vice President) disposed off 820 shares at an average price of $56.03 for $45947.0. The insider now directly holds 15,416 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is trading 93.71% up over the past 12 months and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) that is 93.67% higher over the same period. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is 257.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.