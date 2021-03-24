Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)

302 institutions hold shares in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), with 41.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.08% while institutional investors hold 128.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.78M, and float is at 56.52M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.32 million shares valued at $213.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the URBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 6.73 million shares valued at $172.32 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.53 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $141.53 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $128.3 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is 43.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $41.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -26.62% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.72, the stock is -1.47% and 14.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.37% at the moment leaves the stock 48.92% off its SMA200. URBN registered 165.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.70.

The stock witnessed a 16.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.40%, and is -9.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $3.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12240.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.02% and -12.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $868.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.70% in year-over-year returns.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 11,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $32.52 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6261.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Hayne Azeez (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 6,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6261.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Donnelly Trish (CEO, Urban Outfitters Group) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 13,589 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 75.54% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is 186.61% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 136.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.31% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.98.