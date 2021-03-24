Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL)

200 institutions hold shares in Vericel Corporation (VCEL), with 531.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.55M, and float is at 44.89M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 96.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.52 million shares valued at $139.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the VCEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 4.02 million shares valued at $124.22 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.29 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $101.71 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $85.5 million.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) is 79.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.9% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.58% lower than the price target low of $55.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.57, the stock is 17.99% and 22.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 112.68% off its SMA200. VCEL registered 650.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.24.

The stock witnessed a 14.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.27%, and is 22.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $124.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3473.12 and Fwd P/E is 119.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 693.86% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vericel Corporation (VCEL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $32.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Vericel Corporation (VCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colangelo Dominick, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Colangelo Dominick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $48.11 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vericel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Hopper Jonathan Mark (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 24,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $26.54 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4331.0 shares of the VCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Halpin Michael (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $26.28 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 2,279 shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 124.62% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 44.28% higher over the same period. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is -10.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.