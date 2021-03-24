Inseego Corp. (INSG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is -34.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.71 and a high of $21.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.29% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is -11.81% and -33.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.40% off its SMA200. INSG registered 96.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68.

The stock witnessed a -38.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.58%, and is -5.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 1015 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $313.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.29% and -53.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.50%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $60.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Inseego Corp. (INSG), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 55.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.04M, and float is at 98.19M with Short Float at 20.41%. Institutions hold 55.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 19.58 million shares valued at $302.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.21% of the INSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.7 million shares valued at $72.7 million to account for 4.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.93 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $60.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $21.77 million.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kahn Doug, the company’s EVP of Operations. SEC filings show that Kahn Doug sold 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $18.30 per share for a total of $95325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8279.0 shares.

Inseego Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Mondor Dan (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $19.02 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the INSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Mondor Dan (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $20.67 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 156,488 shares of Inseego Corp. (INSG).

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 134.32% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 93.65% higher over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 118.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.