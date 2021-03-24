JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is 69.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAKK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.42, the stock is 2.30% and 6.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 40.19% off its SMA200. JAKK registered 163.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.10%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $40.75M and $515.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.67% and -41.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.9 with sales reaching $64.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.23% while institutional investors hold 22.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.82M, and float is at 2.47M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 15.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $1.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.86% of the JAKK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.69 million to account for 2.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 63546.0 with a market value of $0.32 million.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading 86.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.67% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 14850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.