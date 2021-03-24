Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

260 institutions hold shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), with 973.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 74.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.00M, and float is at 60.19M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 73.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.14 million shares valued at $198.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the MAXR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.98 million shares valued at $192.07 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.61 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $100.56 million, while Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $98.28 million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -4.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $58.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.88% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.39% higher than the price target low of $48.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.67, the stock is -17.86% and -20.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock 21.05% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 347.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.37.

The stock witnessed a -20.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is -16.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $1.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.08. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 410.72% and -37.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $560.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.80% in year-over-year returns.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ESTES HOWELL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ESTES HOWELL M bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $23.14 per share for a total of $64782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74021.0 shares.

Maxar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that PORTER BIGGS C (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $23.09 per share for $46180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MAXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Isham Joanne O’Rourke (Director) acquired 550 shares at an average price of $24.53 for $13494.0. The insider now directly holds 24,684 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR).