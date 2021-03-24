Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is 163.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $13.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52%.

Currently trading at $8.04, the stock is 10.43% and 38.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing -15.90% at the moment leaves the stock 131.25% off its SMA200. MFH registered 509.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 263.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.83.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.87%, and is 13.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.68% over the week and 23.92% over the month.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $62.79M and $1.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.43. Distance from 52-week low is 704.00% and -38.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), with institutional investors hold 1.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.63M, and float is at 5.58M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 1.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 1135.0 shares valued at $3461.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the MFH Shares outstanding.