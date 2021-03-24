NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 20.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.16 and a high of $209.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $200.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.78% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.35% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.62, the stock is 2.43% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 31.93% off its SMA200. NXPI registered 147.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $186.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.22%, and is -5.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $52.17B and $8.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1583.64 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.07% and -8.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.19 with sales reaching $2.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

1,070 institutions hold shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 96.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.52M, and float is at 275.64M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 95.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 27.64 million shares valued at $4.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the NXPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.83 million shares valued at $3.95 billion to account for 8.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.11 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $2.72 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 13.98 million with a market value of $2.22 billion.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by David Reed, the company’s EVP Operations. SEC filings show that David Reed sold 3,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $204.67 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2545.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that David Reed (EVP Operations) sold a total of 28,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $204.72 per share for $5.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2545.0 shares of the NXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kaeser Josef (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $198.63 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 23,949 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 143.41% up over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is 145.82% higher over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 76.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.29% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.