Overview of Three Hot Stocks: StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Teekay Corporation (TK)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) shares are -19.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.06% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -5.25% and -5.81% over the month.

On October 12, 2020, UBS recommended the STEP stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 26, 2021. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the STEP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.75. The forecasts give the StepStone Group Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.5% or 10.17%.

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.82 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 259,319 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ currently trading at a price of $2.11 after seeing a change of -8.26% that brought its market ‎cap to ‎‎$205,834,832. It fluctuated between $2.11 and $2.96 during the day. The 52-week range ‎for the stock was ‎‎$1.00 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of 4,12% to the 52-week ‎low price whereas it is ‎trading at a discount of -69.86% to the 52-week high price. ‎

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK), on the other hand, is trading around $3.46 with a market cap of $323.44M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teekay Corporation (TK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

TK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $151.13 million. This represented 61.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $396.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.75 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Sep 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $7.08 billion from $7.35 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $14.69 million while total current assets were at $681.57 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $894.14 million, significantly higher than the $256.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $875.67 million.

Insiders own 41.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.40% with a share float percentage of 69.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.38 million shares worth more than $5.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 0.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.