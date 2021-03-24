Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -11.25% Upside

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is 73.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -36.92% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.90, the stock is 14.40% and 31.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 10.42% at the moment leaves the stock 88.90% off its SMA200. PMBC registered 109.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21.

The stock witnessed a 22.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.63%, and is 11.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $194.29M and $60.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.69% and 3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $14.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC), with 604.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 76.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.53M, and float is at 20.54M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 74.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp with over 2.52 million shares valued at $12.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the PMBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fourthstone LLC with 2.36 million shares valued at $12.13 million to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc which holds 2.08 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $10.71 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $8.24 million.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner Tom, the company’s EVP, Corporate Finance. SEC filings show that Wagner Tom sold 124 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $7.44 per share for a total of $922.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13990.0 shares.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Anderson Robert S. (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 1,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $7.29 per share for $12087.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PMBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, VERITY CINDY (EVP, Head of Cash Management) disposed off 5,176 shares at an average price of $7.29 for $37710.0. The insider now directly holds 22,322 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC).

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is trading 40.00% up over the past 12 months and Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is 21.77% higher over the same period. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is 167.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 99980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.