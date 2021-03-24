Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is 1.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $18.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.32% lower than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is -0.87% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 11.28% off its SMA200. SBRA registered 88.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.45%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $598.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.15. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.22% and -6.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $150.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

448 institutions hold shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 93.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.12M, and float is at 204.00M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 91.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.37 million shares valued at $562.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the SBRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.15 million shares valued at $506.33 million to account for 13.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.88 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $171.61 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 8.55 million with a market value of $148.48 million.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSTER MICHAEL J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39667.0 shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Cusack Catherine (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $17.34 per share for $17340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3891.0 shares of the SBRA stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 59.73% up over the past 12 months and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is 63.23% higher over the same period. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is 36.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.69% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.