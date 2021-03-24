Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) is 131.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $18.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOLY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -26.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.75, the stock is 21.65% and 41.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 10.94% at the moment leaves the stock 90.72% off its SMA200. SOLY registered 141.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.69.

The stock witnessed a 19.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.57%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 211.95% and -4.72% from its 52-week high.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soliton Inc. (SOLY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soliton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Soliton Inc. (SOLY), with 11.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.52% while institutional investors hold 31.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.09M, and float is at 10.06M with Short Float at 17.65%. Institutions hold 15.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $6.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.07% of the SOLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.47 million shares valued at $3.58 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.42 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $3.25 million, while Maven Securities Limited holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $1.92 million.

Soliton Inc. (SOLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Soliton Inc. (SOLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Remeditex Ventures LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Remeditex Ventures LLC bought 120,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.21 million shares.