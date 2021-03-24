The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is 15.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.99 and a high of $20.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAPA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $19.78, the stock is 6.77% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 6.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.84.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $296.25M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.42% and -4.58% from its 52-week high.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Analyst Forecasts

