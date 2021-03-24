These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is 27.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.05% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 40.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is -10.85% and -14.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -9.34% at the moment leaves the stock -6.40% off its SMA200. ALT registered 386.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.81.

The stock witnessed a -26.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.16%, and is -14.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $561.05M and $8.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.51. Distance from 52-week low is 435.82% and -59.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.90%).

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $2.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 639.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Altimmune Inc. (ALT), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.51% while institutional investors hold 71.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.37M, and float is at 30.93M with Short Float at 7.81%. Institutions hold 67.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR Adviser, LLC with over 4.5 million shares valued at $50.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.11% of the ALT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 1.88 million shares valued at $21.26 million to account for 5.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.4 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $15.84 million, while UBS Group AG holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $15.81 million.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hodges Philip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hodges Philip sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $16.08 per share for a total of $96480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8731.0 shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Schafer Klaus (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $11.99 per share for $23980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8900.0 shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Hodges Philip (Director) disposed off 1,227 shares at an average price of $13.54 for $16614.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).