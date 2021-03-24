These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is 47.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 13.19% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 14.41% at the moment leaves the stock 21.43% off its SMA200. GSMG registered 17.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1086.

The stock witnessed a 10.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.62%, and is 17.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $257.94M and $29.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.40. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.70% and -22.12% from its 52-week high.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), with 37.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.27% while institutional investors hold 9.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.51M, and float is at 19.45M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Linden Advisors LP with over 90099.0 shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the GSMG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 37200.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. which holds 33105.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $91038.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10971.0 with a market value of $30170.0.