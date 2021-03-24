Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Volatility At 2.95%, Should You Add A Position?

1,121 institutions hold shares in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), with 536.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.49M, and float is at 115.86M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 92.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.56 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.80% of the TSCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.0 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.05 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $709.99 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $492.78 million.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 22.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.81 and a high of $174.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $173.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.14% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -22.44% lower than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.64, the stock is 5.07% and 8.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 19.37% off its SMA200. TSCO registered 121.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.93.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.38%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $19.65B and $10.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.03 and Fwd P/E is 23.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.77% and -1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $2.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Joy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brown Joy bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $165.62 per share for a total of $16562.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Yankee Colin (EVP Supply Chain) sold a total of 11,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $168.96 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13176.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Lawton III Harry A (President & CEO) disposed off 21,468 shares at an average price of $166.68 for $3.58 million. The insider now directly holds 56,747 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 101.35% up over the past 12 months and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) that is 47.57% higher over the same period. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is 207.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.