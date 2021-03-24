What should you know before buying stock in GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $13.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.26, the stock is -6.82% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 30.38% off its SMA200. EAF registered 82.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.13%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has around 1285 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.95 and Fwd P/E is 5.84. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.52% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.00%).

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $307.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), with 34.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 92.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.94M, and float is at 267.16M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 91.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 147.74 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 55.29% of the EAF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.01 million shares valued at $106.72 million to account for 3.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 8.91 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $94.99 million, while River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 7.34 million with a market value of $78.21 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider Activity

A total of 318 insider transactions have happened at GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 309 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BCP GP Ltd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BCP GP Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $11.67 per share for a total of $350.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97.74 million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that BCP GP Ltd (Director) sold a total of 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $11.67 per share for $350.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97.74 million shares of the EAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, BCP GP Ltd (Director) disposed off 20,000,000 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $214.4 million. The insider now directly holds 127,742,570 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF).