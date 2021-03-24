Which institution holds the most shares in BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

159 institutions hold shares in BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), with 6.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.25% while institutional investors hold 94.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.64M, and float is at 26.50M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 75.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Casdin Capital, LLC with over 7.44 million shares valued at $296.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.73% of the BLFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 1.34 million shares valued at $53.3 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.28 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $51.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $49.17 million.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLFS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.41% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.18% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.64% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.98, the stock is 11.05% and 5.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 8.84% at the moment leaves the stock 39.80% off its SMA200. BLFS registered 380.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.37.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 14.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.65% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $41.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 466.44. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.34% and -11.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLife Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $16.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 119.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.00% in year-over-year returns.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berard Todd, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Berard Todd sold 6,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $36.72 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74870.0 shares.

BioLife Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Berard Todd (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 6,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $36.91 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74870.0 shares of the BLFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Hinson Andrew G (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $37.32 for $93300.0. The insider now directly holds 14,461 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) that is 452.82% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.47% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.